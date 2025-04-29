maniacobsession in
Leveraging Research for Industry experience
Hey everyone,
I'm a CS sophmore at Syracuse who's been doing research for the past year, mostly around LLM Memory, and text analysis this summer at an REU. It's been a great experience, but now I'm looking to shift gears and break into the industry (SWE, data science, ML engineering, etc.).
For anyone who's been through this before:
- How did you translate your research experience into something that clicks with hiring managers?
- Were there any projects, experiences, or skills that really helped make the jump?
- Any tips on showing you can move fast and build real-world stuff?
Thanks
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer
The key is to frame your research like it's product or business-adjacent work. Hiring managers love real-world impact, so don’t just talk about "analyzed text embeddings" — explain how your work could improve model performance, reduce compute cost, or help users. If you can turn parts of your research into portfolio projects (mini tools, dashboards, GitHub repos), even better. That shows you can ship. Also, highlight collaboration with professors or teams, version control habits, or any experience with cloud platforms. Those signal you're not just academic, but also engineering-minded. And finally, tie everything back to outcomes — even if they’re theoretical, show your thinking was aligned with real-world use cases.
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer
+1 to framing impact. I used to describe my research too abstractly until I started saying what problem it could solve in industry. That made a huge difference during interviews.
