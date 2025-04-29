Leveraging Research for Industry experience

Hey everyone,

I'm a CS sophmore at Syracuse who's been doing research for the past year, mostly around LLM Memory, and text analysis this summer at an REU. It's been a great experience, but now I'm looking to shift gears and break into the industry (SWE, data science, ML engineering, etc.).





For anyone who's been through this before:

How did you translate your research experience into something that clicks with hiring managers?

Were there any projects, experiences, or skills that really helped make the jump?

Any tips on showing you can move fast and build real-world stuff?





Thanks