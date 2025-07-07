sadgv324 in
Struggling to job hunt while working fulltime, any advice?
Lately I've been feeling completely drained. Work takes up all my energy during the day, and by the time I sit down to prep for interviews, I'm either too tired or just can't focus. I know I want to leave eventually, but finding the time and energy to prepare properly feels impossible.
If anyone here has been in the same spot, how did you manage it? How do you stay consistent with prep without burning out?
gdfb12Software Engineer
I’ve been there too. What helped me was using GPT to build a simple roadmap based on NeetCode, just to stay focused. Also found this GitHub list https://github.com/hack2hire-com/SDE-interview-question super useful since it has questions grouped by company and stage. Makes it easier to know what to work on without getting overwhelmed.
