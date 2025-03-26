hawao in
Godaddy comp for L5 Principal PM-India
Every engineer out there informed Godaddy doesn't pay.
Expecting an offer for L5 role, any insights?
current comp- 80LPA
YOE-9
chuuj615Product Manager 16 hours ago
The levels.fyi data for PMs at Godaddy is a bit sparse, but if we use the (very little) data the site shows, then yeah it's looking like you won't get an offer better than your current comp at 80LPA. For Godaddy PMs in America, PM 4s make about $209k USD, which is about 17 LPA, and that's the level below the L5 role you're looking for. Again, the data is a bit sparse here but if we're going off of what the site has then yeah it doesn't look too great. Might as well wait for the offer and see what it actually is though. Congrats!
