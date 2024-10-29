Palo Alto Networks -level 10 mean

Teasefun in  
What does level 10 mean in Palo Alto networks product management 
chuuj615Product Manager  
From what I'm seeing on a quick search, level 10 looks like it's Senior Principal, but Palo Alto Networks' leveling system is weird anyway. You can look at this chart that compares PANW's leveling to the Levels.fyi standard and other companies too, but it doesn't have the numbers attached to it. https://www.levels.fyi/t/product-manager?compare=Palo+Alto+Networks%2CStandard&countryId=254

