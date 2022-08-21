Hann1hyd in
What is the future of front end development?
I'm a javascript/react dev/lead with 9 yoe. Working in India.
I wonder how will be the demand for javascript or front end developer 10 years from now?
Even if the demand exists, will 20yr experience will still be employable?
My underlying question is should I consider moving to new technologies or stick to my love(javascript).
Please share thoughts..
raisinbranSoftware Engineer
In some ways I think frontend dev is way more important than backend because it’s really the process of creating the surfaces that touch the user. Of course this interface changes rapidly over time so what frontend is today may be something completely different in a couple years (think voice, glasses, touchless, prompts for GPT3 / DALLE etc). So you just have to keep up with the latest things more.
