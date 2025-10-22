Switch to SWE possible?

Poll

I am tired of my role at the company that I currently work for. I am a manager at a small software company. Right before Covid I went back to school and obtained a bachelors and masters in computer science. Life happened and I never attacked the job market. Here I am years later and I am needing a change! Do you think it’s possible to break into this industry for remote work (I do work remote now and prefer remote)? If so what stack should I refresh with? I’ve planned on refreshing the MERN stack.





I ask this question because I’ve seen so many people stating that they are losing jobs or they have been applying for 6 months to a year with no response.





Also, I know that I can possibly switch to SWE at my current job and I understand that. That is something that I am open too but I’m asking about the job market. Is it possible to get a job in this industry. I make basically 100k now but I know my head is approaching the ceiling where I am. I know there is so much more potential in SWE. Last little factoid is that I’m approaching 39 with the only experience is school. I will build projects as I refresh my skills.







