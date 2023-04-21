SoloInstance in
How to take a contract job on the side
I have a full time job, but one of my past coworkers was wondering if I'd be interested in doing some contract work for their company.
Would this be legal? Should I bring this up with a manager or follow the ask for forgiveness route.
How would I determine my hours? What should I ask for as a rate. I've never done contracting.
0yoeSoftware Engineer
Even if legal make sure you will doing in separate device, separate time such as not overlap in work hours and not when you are on call, ideally different industry
