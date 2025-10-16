Help me make a decision

Poll

I am currently working at a big bank as a software engineer at a VP level. I recently got a job offer from a mic smaller company(only around 5k people and a tech department of like 250 people) that is in the industrial distributions space as an Engineering manager. It’s a long standing company but isn’t a well known name.





My current TC is around $200k

New offer TC is around $320k





I recently joined a new team at work and the culture has been a lot better. I also have a really good relationship with my new manager and have taken up a leadership role with my new team.





A Few drawbacks of the new company is that they have about half the pto that I currently have. Also I would have 1.5hr commute each way 3 days a week since the office is not located near me.





My interviewers were great and I felt like the culture was pretty good, however it looks like they are slow moving and the tech stack is kind of old. They want me to come in and lead a new AI/ML project that they are standing up.





Do you think I should make the switch or stay and my current spot?





Couple things I’m considering - 1. Does the lack of brand value at the new company make a big difference if and when I decide to switch again?

2. Would I be affected by layoffs?



