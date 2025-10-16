Help me make a decision

GandolfTheGreat in
I am currently working at a big bank as a software engineer at a VP level. I recently got a job offer from a mic smaller company(only around 5k people and a tech department of like 250 people) that is in the industrial distributions space as an Engineering manager. It’s a long standing company but isn’t a well known name.
My current TC is around $200k
New offer TC is around $320k
I recently joined a new team at work and the culture has been a lot better. I also have a really good relationship with my new manager and have taken up a leadership role with my new team.
A Few drawbacks of the new company is that they have about half the pto that I currently have. Also I would have 1.5hr commute each way 3 days a week since the office is not located near me.
My interviewers were great and I felt like the culture was pretty good, however it looks like they are slow moving and the tech stack is kind of old. They want me to come in and lead a new AI/ML project that they are standing up.
Do you think I should make the switch or stay and my current spot?
Couple things I’m considering - 1. Does the lack of brand value at the new company make a big difference if and when I decide to switch again?
2. Would I be affected by layoffs?
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer at Google
$120k jump in TC is pretty huge, but an additional 3 hour total commute 3 days a week is pretty nuts. Plus, you know for sure that your current job's culture is great and you have a good relationship with your manager, while it's a gamble at the new company (even though flags are all green right now). Biggest question I have then is whether or not the $120k increase is worth it for your life right now. Obviously that's a very substantial increase, plus the new engineering manager role vs being an IC could lead to more growth in the future. But man I personally couldn't stomach a 3 hour commute lol
15
GandolfTheGreatSoftware Engineer
Haha, fair. What’s your opinion about brand value and how that could affect my future prospects?
2
