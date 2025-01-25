benjibanana in
Startups vs BigTech
From a financial point of view at the end of your career, what works out better?
Working at Startups, or working at BigTech.
You learn a lot at startups, and at the end does it help you get jobs where you make much more money?
The assumption is that you are a 20-50 employee, and none of the startups makes it really really big.
You bring up a good point about learning a lot at startups, and while it's true to some degree, I think it's often overhyped. It really tends to depend on your coworkers and on the startup itself. There's plenty of bad coding practices at early stage startups focusing on shipping on time, and many are organizational clusterfucks. It also really depends on you: do you thrive you're thrown in at the deep end and have to learn quickly by yourself, or do you do better with under guidance? Startups rarely have the level of mentorship that big tech does.
Securing even a junior role at big tech will be better for your career than a startup for most people.