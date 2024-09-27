ramenenjoyer in
Software Engineering hot takes?
Soft skills are WAY more important than people give them credit for, especially in this field.
I've had so many experiences working with people who are just don't communicate and are constantly negative but are superstar developers and I hate it. I'd much rather work with someone less skilled but always communicates where they are and what they need help with.
What are your thoughts? Do y'all have any interesting hot takes?
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
100%. All the hard problems are people problems.
