Poll
What’s an actual “reasonable” base pay for living in the Bay Area?
I know we as software engineers have a very different idea on what "reasonable" means in terms of salary but my main question is: given the high cost of living, what is a slap-in the face kind of offer and what is a more normal offer if I'm want to move from an area with a more reasonable cost of living? I just want to make sure I'm not taken advantage of and taking an effective pay cut (120k in Colorado)
429 participants
12
2685
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer at Google
Looked up a COL calculator and just used this random one from nerdwallet, but it says $120k in Denver translates to about $180k in San Francisco. So, higher than your poll it seems. https://www.nerdwallet.com/cost-of-living-calculator/compare/denver-co-vs-san-francisco-ca
13
therasSoftware Engineer at Databricks
The levels.fyi salary heatmap is pretty cool for this kinda stuff too, if you've seen it before. https://www.levels.fyi/heatmap/
2
