What more do you want to see from this community?

Hey all,





Curious to know how you all like to use this community and what you'd like to see more (or less) of.





Personally, I think this community is a great way to provide light mentorship, hearing about different perspectives, quick advice etc. I've found it helpful for me to provide some of it as well.





But it's also fun to BS around and comment on fun things or rant about a company every so often lol.





What're your thoughts?