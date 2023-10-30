0x080706 in
What’s the risk in negotiating comp?
I've got an offer that I can live with but I want to squeeze it for as much as I can get.
I'll always be professional and polite but is there a theoretical line I could cross that would see my offer rescinded?
bringeeRecruiter
If you're cordial and nice about it, then your offer shouldn't be at a huge risk of negotiating. From a recruiter perspective, I will rescind an offer if the negotiation takes too long and I have other candidates in the pipeline or if a candidate asks for something that's way outside the range of what we can pay. I'm not talking like asking for $10k over the range, that's usually fine. The issue comes when someone is asking for like $150k-$200k more than I offered them, which is usually a 70-80% increase from the original offer. That just shows that we're way off base in expectations across both parties and it's not a good fit.
