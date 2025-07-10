Anybody actually use Apple Intelligence?

With the news coming out about that guy from Apple getting poached by Zuckerberg for his superintelligence team, it got me thinking: why is bro paying $200M for a guy that helped develop features that nobody uses? 😭😭





I mean, there hasn't been any confirmation on how much the OpenAI engineers were paid, so maybe they were paid more, but $200M for Ruoming Pang from Apple seems like a lot. I'm sure he knows what he's doing and I'm not dissing his competency at all, but Apple doesn't seem to be the place to be poaching AI engineers from if we're being real...