How to train for FAANG? As a freshman with some front and a lot of solidity experience?
mctang719
Actually finish and understand how to solve 350 leetcode questions if you want to be a software engineer. This will get you pretty far into the pipeline. Leetcode is like GRE verbal exam for engineering school. Most top 20 schools demand a high score even though you will never use 17k out of 20k GRE vocabulary you studied for.
