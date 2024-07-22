Acryptobruh in  
Computer Science  

How to train for FAANG? As a freshman with some front and a lot of solidity experience?


3
1609
Sort by:
mctang719Software Engineer  
Actually finish and understand how to solve 350 leetcode questions if you want to be a software engineer. This will get you pretty far into the pipeline. Leetcode is like GRE verbal exam for engineering school. Most top 20 schools demand a high score even though you will never use 17k out of 20k GRE vocabulary you studied for.
1

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,553