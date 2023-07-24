Rishav in  
Marketing  

Looking for referral of Digital Marketing role

Hello levels family. 
I am looking to switch my current organisation(AI-Data Solution Provider) were I have been working for almost 1.5 years now.
Can anyone help me providing referal for the Digital Marketing position.

Total YoE - 2+ years
Expected Salary - 5lpa+
Product Marketing Manager  
Location? I assume in India since the expected is lpa?
1
Marketing  
Yes, currently working remotely for a New York based company.
Can you help me with a referral?

