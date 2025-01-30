roy88 in
C++ worth it?
Im looking for some advice as I try to decide what other skill to pursue. Right now i have 7years of experience working with pythton and some Typescript (react). Im trying to make a move to the hedge fund space and i see c++ as a requirement in many jobs for quant developer. Do u think is it worth making the investment into learning the language? Also, do c++ engineers get paid better?
7
1516
goonhardtML / AI a day ago
Finance roles usually require c++ or Java. Python is too slow for many use cases. Won’t hurt to learn modern c++
1
