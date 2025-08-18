Stay and give it a shot OR leave

Poll

I joined a scale-up 10 months ago as part of a newly formed platform team. The work was exactly what I wanted to do and things were going well.





However, 2 months in, the CTO left. A new CTO came on board about 2 months ago and has since “restructured” the org, disbanding the platform team and citing “not big enough” as the reason. As a result, I’ve been reassigned to work on product features instead.





Pickle is that this is my first Staff Engineer role, and I’ve only been here 10 months. Would it make sense to stick around a bit longer and see how things play out, or should I start looking now rather than risk wasting more time in a role that no longer aligns with my interests?