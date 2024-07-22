What level.fyi role does a Software Configuration Engineer at Amazon most closely map to?

Software Configuration Engineer (Retail Stores - Australia & Singapore), Amazon Emerging Countries

Amazon Emerging Country Tech helps internal business teams for Amazon’s non-US retail websites (amazon.com.au, amazon.sg, etc.) increase customer, seller, and vendor engagement by integrating with and expanding services available on the US site today. When we launch a new retail web site, we bias for speed and provide a bare bones experience. We then add features based on the profile and preferences of the domestic customers (subscribe ‘n save, automated shipping rates for sellers, fulfillment center donations, etc.). We’re hiring full-time internal professional consultants to globalize and expand US features internationally. Are you a technical professional with experience reverse engineering technology solutions to expand them globally via configuration or integration strategies? Do you like reading code, troubleshooting call flows, and problem solving to offer incremental and transformational features to new regions of the world? Would you like a career that gives you opportunities to analyze existing systems in Amazon’s retail stack, identify opportunities for expansion and improvement, and introduce code changes to enhance the domestic experience for emerging countries world-wide? Emerging Country Tech is looking for Configuration and Integration Consultants (CICs) who have a technical background, are comfortable with managing and developing multiple medium-term projects (a handful of weeks to several months) concurrently or in rapid succession, and have a desire to learn Amazon’s retail stack. You will help us expand .com features and our #1 customer service experience to countries all over the world by partnering with internal development teams, proposing refactor solutions, and driving feature expansion across the world. Key job responsibilities- Employ customer facing skills to represent Emerging Country Tech well within the home team’s environment, driving technical and business discussions. - As a key member of the team, ensure success in understanding, configuring, and extending applications, software, and services to a global market. - Participate in architectural discussions and design exercises to propose transformational projects that will eliminate the configuration and integration work required for additional expansion globally. - Identity workarounds for specific issues and corner scenarios observed during configuration and integration. - Automate solutions for repeatable problems. - Develop test plans and test cases to demonstrate application readiness post configuration and integration. - Work closely with application teams to ensure business functionality and SLAs are met. - Consult for optimal integration with application environments, analyzing complex distributed production deployments, and making recommendations to minimize risk during rollout. - Conduct technical sessions for internal teams, partners, and customers. A day in the lifeA CIC’s project begins with a Business Requirements Document (BRD) review with the product team for a new feature in the country's retail website. The BRD will identify the technology space, the internal teams and services in that space (the Home Team), and the success criteria for launch. The CIC will work with the Home Team to determine the best technical solution and configuration or integration steps required to develop and release the feature; reviewing the home team’s architecture, technical pain points, and opportunities for expansion or improvement. The CIC may also choose to engage Software Development Engineers (SDEs) to consider expanding or improving the home team’s solution. You will work with multiple teams, understanding all of the components, services, and technologies that work together to deliver Amazon’s retail customer experience.

