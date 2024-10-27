jgreene0923 in
MBA Salary Increase post graduation
I will be graduating with my masters in about 18 months. I am starting to do some research on what to expect I could expect in the way of salary increase with this degree. I'm not really looking to move companies as I like the company I am with. But what should I expect (if any) upon graduation?
I am completing my MBA from a accredited DI top ranked online program known for overall good value.
1
1791
Sort by:
MoneyLoveProgram Manager
Many companies don’t hire and pay more if you just simply have an MBA. Many tech companies will say, congrats you have a degree in business which means that you should be able to accelerate faster than others who don’t. Many people don’t need an MBA degree to succeed in management and I can tell you that you need to reevaluate your thinking that MBA will guarantee a higher salary. If you’re graduating from top schools, then you are just getting the connections for better roles but it doesn’t mean that you are more competent than others who don’t have an MBA.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,577