Accepted Job Offer

Recently laid off at the beginning of the year. Spent about a month applying and interviewing and got the following job offers

I accepted the first (with Ally)
Ally
Senior Software Engineer
Charlotte, NC
Total per year
$149K
Level
?
Base
$136K
Stock (/yr)
$5K
Bonus
$8K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
5 Years
Sunbelt Rentals
Senior Software Engineer
Fort Mill, SC
Total per year
$137K
Level
?
Base
$130K
Total stock grant
$0
Bonus
$6.5K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
5 Years
raspberryintSoftware Engineer  
Congrats! I would've taken Ally as well
