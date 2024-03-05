Daniel in
Accepted Job Offer
Recently laid off at the beginning of the year. Spent about a month applying and interviewing and got the following job offers
I accepted the first (with Ally)
Ally
Senior Software Engineer
Charlotte, NC
Total per year
$149K
Level
?
Base
$136K
Stock (/yr)
$5K
Bonus
$8K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
5 Years
Sunbelt Rentals
Senior Software Engineer
Fort Mill, SC
Total per year
$137K
Level
?
Base
$130K
Total stock grant
$0
Bonus
$6.5K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
5 Years
9
4455
Sort by:
raspberryintSoftware Engineer
Congrats! I would've taken Ally as well
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,522