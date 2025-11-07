Google HW - New offer

Hello all,





I recently got an offer for a Signal Integrity position in the Google Cloud team and wanted to get more info both in terms of the offer I have received and general experience of other HW/SI engineers in terms of work, job satisfaction, and working for FAANG in general. This will be my first time working for such a big company.





My negotiated initial offer is as follow for L4 in Sunnyvale:





Base: 180k

Bonus: 15%

RSU: 355k

Sign on: 40k





Any insight and experience would be highly appreciate it.





Cheers!