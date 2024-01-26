qwertyCoder in
Remote staff 35% more likely to be laid off
It sucks but it's reality. If you're worries about your job and you have an option to go into the office, take it. Some employers have come out explicitly saying that they will not tolerate remote work going forward. For every one that says it explicitly I'm sure there's many others that are taking measures quietly.
https://www.wsj.com/lifestyle/careers/layoffs-remote-work-data-980ed59d?mod=hp_lead_pos3
9
8603
Sort by:
MachPhiveTechnical Program Manager
Fun fact: Amazon HR is not currently tracking RTO/WFH as a reason for employees quitting, despite them having a good number of employees leaving for that reason. They are willfully ignoring it so they can skew the data in their favor.
16
qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer
Classic head in the sand move
6
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,522