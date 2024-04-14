hammerslammer in  
Solution Architect  

Amazon non-solicitation clause

The offer agreement contains a non-solicitation clause, stating that I won't ...

accept or solicit business from any Customer of any product or service that Employee worked on or supported, or about which Employee obtained or received Confidential Information;...

This seems overly broad and that it would prevent me from future employment with any company that is a consumer of Amazon services.

Is my interpretation correct? How often is this enforced?
13
6711
NunyabizSecurity  
Remember kids, you can't give away your legal rights by signing an employment contract. This would be unenforceable.

Poaching clients in a firm or taking IP when you leave is a different matter.
8

