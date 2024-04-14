hammerslammer in
Amazon non-solicitation clause
The offer agreement contains a non-solicitation clause, stating that I won't ...
accept or solicit business from any Customer of any product or service that Employee worked on or supported, or about which Employee obtained or received Confidential Information;...
This seems overly broad and that it would prevent me from future employment with any company that is a consumer of Amazon services.
Is my interpretation correct? How often is this enforced?
Poaching clients in a firm or taking IP when you leave is a different matter.