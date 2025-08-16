Centene Offer - Conversion From Intern to Part-time during school year

I've completed an internship at Centene as an Application Developer at Centene and I was getting paid $25/hr and feel severely underpaid considering I worked on decently sized projects as a full-stack developer and even brought and implemented my own ideas to some applications on my team.





My team offered a part time position throughout the school year and are offering me the same pay on the offer letter, what's a good hourly wage I can negotiate?





For context I've had 4 internships, totalling around ~1.5 years of experience as a full stack developer, I am entering my junior year of university and based out of Missouri.