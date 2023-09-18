houserobber in
2024 Tech Internship anyone ?
Has anyone landed a 2024 tech internship offer yet ?
How is the application-interview rate?
I have done 200+ applications but 0 interviews (got a few OAs but they are sent to everyone, anyway)
2
1468
Sort by:
HazyGraySoftware Engineer
200+ applications?? Where did you even find all those open ones lol. I've applied to like 20-25, but haven't heard back on any of them yet. From what I saw with a lot of the FAANG ones, applications close at the end of Sept, so I'm not expecting to hear back until at least next month is my hope
houserobberComputer Science
Pretty much mass applying, as I've been suggested by peers that it's a numbers game. Using LinkedIn to figure out companies and then applying through their careers page. The 200 apps include 10-20% data science and data analytics internship applications too.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,502