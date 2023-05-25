stoopkid in
Selling yourself
How do you guys sell yourselves, and how do you recommend juniors sell themselves?
Like how are you actually supposed to sell your impact if you aren't sure of it, or if you're a small potato impacting other small potatoes?
I read some resumes out there and I think to myself "what the heeeeeeeck where did they get that 25% from?"
For context, I've been doing basic web dev for sometime. WordPress sites where I just go all in with the CSS and install some plugins. I was usually more interested in making a website for my side hustle or favorite cafe than I was being a dev if that makes sense.
Then last year I had a survey programming job that lasted a year. So programming market research surveys that people get paid to take. Lots of Python for data validation, more CSS, HTML/XML, and some JavaScript.
A lot of really basic stuff. I am actively learning - so DS&A, OOP, Flask, using git and GitHub, etc. But like, what are some tips some of you who have been around the block could provide to juniors who might not have developed a button for Google that was clicked on by 5 million people? How can we better think about impact and useful metrics you might be looking for when thinking of new hires?
konpekiSoftware Engineer
Maybe try to think about non quantitative data/metrics. So for your Survey Programming job, if you weren't doing that work, what's the alternative? They send surveys and collect responses through Google Sheets and then have to manually validate everything, etc. etc.? If that's the case, then your survey programming streamlined data collection, resulting in less manual work for collection and validation. You can think about how much time is being saved from doing all the manual work.
crescentSoftware Engineer
I agree, people can even be sold on stories. If you have any interesting figures to quote it can get their imagination going, but it's not really necessary.
For example, once when asked about my experience in Azure during an interview, I mentioned diagnosing issues in another team's service which was affecting our service and I had no access to their source code. They were VERY interested about how I figured it out and asked a lot of questions. I couldn't tell you the business impact at all but it showed them that I don't just sit back and say "not my code, not my problem."
I'm sure OP will have stories about developing the survey and the decisions they made to make it work well.
