Selling yourself

How do you guys sell yourselves, and how do you recommend juniors sell themselves?





Like how are you actually supposed to sell your impact if you aren't sure of it, or if you're a small potato impacting other small potatoes?





I read some resumes out there and I think to myself "what the heeeeeeeck where did they get that 25% from?"





For context, I've been doing basic web dev for sometime. WordPress sites where I just go all in with the CSS and install some plugins. I was usually more interested in making a website for my side hustle or favorite cafe than I was being a dev if that makes sense.





Then last year I had a survey programming job that lasted a year. So programming market research surveys that people get paid to take. Lots of Python for data validation, more CSS, HTML/XML, and some JavaScript.





A lot of really basic stuff. I am actively learning - so DS&A, OOP, Flask, using git and GitHub, etc. But like, what are some tips some of you who have been around the block could provide to juniors who might not have developed a button for Google that was clicked on by 5 million people? How can we better think about impact and useful metrics you might be looking for when thinking of new hires?