The Trade Desk vs Neo4j

Hey folks 👋
I’m choosing between two offers for a Senior Frontend Engineer role both with similar total compensation to what I currently earn, but with different pay structures. I’ve already resigned from my current company, so I need to decide soon.
- Neo4j – The company is planning to go public in the next 2–3 years and offers stock options, which could be valuable. Feels stable with a balanced culture
- The Trade Desk – about £20k lower base, but includes RSUs. These RSUs adds roughly £30k to the total comp annually and there’s good growth potential
So it’s basically stability and guaranteed pay (Neo4j) vs upside and long-term growth (The Trade Desk).
If you’ve worked at either company or had to make a similar choice I’d love to hear your thoughts on culture, work-life balance, and career growth 🙏
therasSoftware Engineer at Databricks
The Trade Desk seems to be the place for engineers who want to scale their skills fast. Tons of visibility, solid leadership, and less politics than most ad-tech players. Neo4j, on the other hand, feels slower paced but technically rich, especially if you’re into graph data problems. Depends if you want a sprint or a marathon right now.
1
manwithalistSoftware Engineer
Thanks a lot for a detailed response. Thats a useful information I wasn’t aware of, about TTD.
