The Trade Desk vs Neo4j

Hey folks 👋

I’m choosing between two offers for a Senior Frontend Engineer role both with similar total compensation to what I currently earn, but with different pay structures. I’ve already resigned from my current company, so I need to decide soon.





Neo4j – The company is planning to go public in the next 2–3 years and offers stock options, which could be valuable. Feels stable with a balanced culture

– about £20k lower base, but includes RSUs. These RSUs adds roughly £30k to the total comp annually and there's good growth potential

So it’s basically stability and guaranteed pay (Neo4j) vs upside and long-term growth (The Trade Desk).





If you’ve worked at either company or had to make a similar choice I’d love to hear your thoughts on culture, work-life balance, and career growth 🙏