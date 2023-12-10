duggirocks in
Salary negotiation
The hiring company quoted a range initally for a role which was very decent. After 3rd round of interview, they have come with a statement that recently we had our budget meeting and we cannot go beyond an X number. Its still within the range but on the lower end now. Recommendationa to deal with this?
8
4644
Sort by:
ThatguyOverthereFull Stack
If it’s a vertical move in your career with a title bump take it and jump ship with in a certain time. If it’s a horizontal move, walk away.
11
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,502