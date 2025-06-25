harvey in  
Management Consultant at Deloitte 

Deloitte adds Legos to their wellness stipend list

Deloitte just announced that Legos will be a part of their wellness stipends moving forward. Meaning, you could expense up to $1000 on just Legos if you felt like it lol.


Official reasoning: Legos and puzzles were adde to "empower and support your journey toward thriving mentally, physically, and financially and living your purpose"


https://fortune.com/well/2025/06/13/deloitte-subsidized-legos-wellness-benefit/

hakunathalattaSoftware Engineer  
This is all a ploy to keep you from getting a girlfriend
8

