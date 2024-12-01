rickyrockstar in
PA vs Exponent Vs PM Exercises
I am applying to a handful of product management roles at tier 1/tier 2 companies. Recruiters for Meta and Google said interview will determine L5 or L6. I assume it will be the same case at other companies too.
Which is the best PM case prep resources among Product Alliance, Exponent, and Product Management Exercises? Any other good resources?
I'm willing to get the paid versions
junejulyProduct Manager
Product alliance but don’t waste a ton of time on videos. Mock like crazy and use product alliance to polish your answers. Good luck!
