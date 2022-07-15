HNOU292nokDw in
Would you be open to a coworking space membership as a benefit?
I've considered asking my company for a coworking space membership as a new benefit for the team. There are a lot of us who are remote and want to get out of the house. I think being able to go to a desk surrounded by other people once or twice a week would be a nice change of pace.
Anyone have a benefit like this at their company?
jitterySoftware Engineer
I really want https://www.wander.com as a company benefit
