Full-Stack Software Engineer  

Would you be open to a coworking space membership as a benefit?

I've considered asking my company for a coworking space membership as a new benefit for the team. There are a lot of us who are remote and want to get out of the house. I think being able to go to a desk surrounded by other people once or twice a week would be a nice change of pace.


Anyone have a benefit like this at their company?

Software Engineer  
I really want https://www.wander.com as a company benefit
