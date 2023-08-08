ProfessorUXavier in
How much more could I realistically negotiate over the posted max?
Range is $160,00 - 170,000. Is the max that's listed always the max or could i negotiate, because my compensation as a contractor has always been way above that?
ActBlue
Sr UX Designer
Remote
Total per year
$170K
Level
2
Base
$170K
Total stock grant
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
16 Years
4
2574
Sort by:
L337UX Designer
Also worth noting that the general rule of thumb is that a full time employee will make ~70% of what a contractor makes because contractors have to pay additional taxes. So expect to take a cut in terms of the top line number even if you have to same amount of money after all is said and done.
About
Public
Product Designer
Members
4,670