Mahsa  
Software Engineer  

Getting rejection emails after tech interviews

I am loosing my self confidence, I had 5 coding interviews until now and Although I solved it in optimized way I got rejected after tech interviews. I also tried to talk when solving the problem. I have 15 years of experience. I was wondering what interviewers look for?
myUsername  
If there’s 15 qualified people who apply for 1 job, 1 person gets the job. You’re doing great. You’ll land one soon.
Mahsa  
