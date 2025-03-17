Mahsa in
Getting rejection emails after tech interviews
I am loosing my self confidence, I had 5 coding interviews until now and Although I solved it in optimized way I got rejected after tech interviews. I also tried to talk when solving the problem. I have 15 years of experience. I was wondering what interviewers look for?
myUsernameComputer Science
If there’s 15 qualified people who apply for 1 job, 1 person gets the job. You’re doing great. You’ll land one soon.
MahsaSoftware Engineer
