On what timescale will Devin fully take software engineer jobs?
When will Devin become fully autonomous and feature complete?
Software Engineer
Lol at #4
12
1. Devin has <14% success rate on the SWE bench mark, i.e., it can’t successfully solve that many problems.
2. The founders are brilliant in their own regard, but neither have extensive experience in the field, particularly NLP. Im skeptical they have developed anything revolutionary.
3. The whole product seems like a feedback loop built around ChatGPT. They won’t let anybody see inside and haven’t revealed much about how they’ve done it.
4. They’re literally hiring for software engineers.