Advice/feedback

I am a hardware engineer turned software TPM that has also worked on requirements gatherings, writing PRDs etc so technically have done Product job too. But now i am contemplating if i should have stick with engineering given the saturation and hyper competitiveness in PM space. Alternatively, should i get software masters and get into AIML coding?
SWilliamsSoftware Engineer
I'd say go for whatever interests you more and that'll have a better impact. AI/ML coding is a hot topic now for sure and the job market is really competitive for that skillset, but who knows what it'll look like by the time you get done with your masters. Keep in mind, engineering is also hyper competitive overall and a lot of engineers who weren't able to find jobs the past couple of years are still on the market.
