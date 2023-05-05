Taahirah Denmark in
How to find entry level positions as a software engineer
Good Morning Everyone, I'm currently looking to find entry-level positions as a software engineer but finding a actual job is hard. Can y'all who are more senior give me some tips or tricks on how you go your first job.
Thanks
madscienceSoftware Engineer
I did A LOT of networking. Reaching out to random people on LinkedIn, showcasing my projects, really just trying to engage with the community and make connections. From there, I was able to get some leads for jobs, some people put me through for interviews, etc. Can't speak enough to networking. All in that time, I applied to hundreds of jobs probably and got a call back on maybe like 10? Still worth it I'd say, but I suggest spending your time trying to connect with people as much as you can.
