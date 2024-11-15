BobBobby in
From Lead QA Engineer to Engineering Manager
These questions are about technical skills only. I do not iclude the managerial experience.
What do you think, are the technical skill of a Lead QA Engineer enough for the EM position?
How necessary is it to have a Software Engineering background to become an EM?
Do you have an example of a successful EM, who has a QA Engineer background?
Thank you
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer
Interesting position to be in, are you looking to transition from Lead QA to Engineer Manager? Regardless, here's my take on it: Technical Skills: The skills of a Lead QA Engineer can definitely help in an EM role, especially with understanding testing processes and quality standards. However, you’ll also need a broader understanding of development practices and team dynamics. Software Engineering Background: While it’s not strictly necessary to have a software engineering background, it can be very beneficial. Understanding coding and development can help you communicate effectively with your team and make informed decisions. Hope that helps! Good luck with your journey!
BobBobbyTesting (SDET)
Thank you for the answer! And a good wish )
Yes, I have already planned this transition. The only doubt I had was about the technical skills. 9/10 Engineering Manager positions require five or more years of SE experience. However, this skill is usually listed on the second or third place. After the leadership, team building, etc.
It seems like, the system design knowledge might be more beneficial than coding skills.
