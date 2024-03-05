jas007 in
Extension of deadline
Recently, I applied for a role at Microsoft and got selected. I have received a codility link from them. While the link does not have deadline for submission. but yet , i want to inform the company for an extension of deadline. Whom should i approach to explain my circumstances for extension of deadline? Please it is very important
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Have you spoken with a recruiter or anything? Can you reply to the email link you received?
