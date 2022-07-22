Kyfn854hUibd in
Teslas toxic leadership or writing on the wall? Maybe both?
The head of Tesla's artificial intelligence unit and leader of the Autopilot driver assist software is leaving the company. Andrej Karpathy announced it on Twitter tiday. The same team lost over 200 ppl recently so im not sure what this means for self driving cars.
vqaUOjqnJN21Software Engineer
Did you see Elon's trial news? That dude is in a rut. Always ranting about free speech and his mouth has gotten him in trouble for real.
