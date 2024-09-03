onemoreintech in
Poll
Microsoft pre sale security architect role or security engineer with TikTok currently
Hey folks recently I got an opportunity for a role which is IC 5 level in pre sale Microsoft. I am currently working at TikTok as security operation engineer and I enjoy my role. I am quite confused about the if I get an offer shall I move to Microsoft(not core engineering but half way management still IC) or stick with Tik Tok and look for something similar which is good for long term career growth?
Closed
52 participants
4
2677
Sort by:
TechEnthusiastTSoftware Engineer
Why is a security architect a pre sale role? Isn't it more tech and IT focused and not related to marketing/sales
onemoreintechSecurity
True is mostly solution engineering for customers and helping them drive the decision for using Microsoft stack. It’s technical but not similar to work I do(security automation, data pipelines). Seems like I will get offer. The question is where it will take me in future?
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,577