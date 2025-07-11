I'm missing something.

Fyeland in
Been looping for PM roles. I’ve gotten “strong hire” on product sense about 3 times. But I keep bombing execution. What are interviewers actually looking for there? Any resources people swear by? I need to fix this issue before my next loop.
RorylanProduct Manager a day ago
What I learned after bombing a few myself is, execution interviews aren't really testing if you can build a perfect plan, they're testing if you can think through all the messy real-world stuff that happens after you have a great product idea. VCs and hiring managers want to see you sweat the details - how do you sequence features when eng bandwidth is limited? What do you do when legal flags a compliance issue mid-build? How do you coordinate a launch when marketing, support, and partnerships all have different timelines? Depending on the scale of the company, it can be more about managing complexity and dependencies, or heavily about risk mitigation and regulatory considerations. The key is showing you can break down the "how" into realistic chunks, identify what could go wrong, and have backup plans. For prep, Product Alliance actually has some of the best execution frameworks I've seen. Their systematic approach to breaking down implementation, their focus on edge cases and failure modes, and especially their emphasis on cross-functional coordination really mirror what I've seen work in practice. Don't just plan the happy path; show them you've thought about what happens when things inevitably go sideways.
