Pm new grad or swe

My most recent internship was as a PM intern but on the techncial side. I had previous swe internships and other swe-related experiences. I see a few openings for new grad pm and i was just curious how hard it'd be to pivot from pm to swe. I ultimately want to do swe but my main goal at the moment is just getting a decent job, whether it be swe or pm.

madscienceSoftware Engineer  
Should be an easy enough transition if you get into the right company. I have a ton of SWE colleagues who started off as PMs

