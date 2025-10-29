Google stock exceeds expectations, hitting a record $100B

"Google parent Alphabet reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue, surpassing $100 billion for the first time thanks to "double-digit growth across every major part" of its business, CEO Sunday Pichai said."





Didn't know Google still had it like that, feel like they haven't been in the news as much recently









https://finance.yahoo.com/news/alphabet-stock-rises-as-q3-earnings-revenue-surpass-wall-streets-expectations-154923556.html