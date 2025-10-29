theras in
Google stock exceeds expectations, hitting a record $100B
"Google parent Alphabet reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue, surpassing $100 billion for the first time thanks to "double-digit growth across every major part" of its business, CEO Sunday Pichai said."
Didn't know Google still had it like that, feel like they haven't been in the news as much recently
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/alphabet-stock-rises-as-q3-earnings-revenue-surpass-wall-streets-expectations-154923556.html
chuuj615Product Manager at Amazon
My favorite part about all these Big Tech companies breaking their revenue records is that they still lay people off.
16
worldsbestlevelerrrProgram Manager
Won’t you think about the billionaires man, what’s a few thousand unemployed workers when you can increase shareholder value
4
