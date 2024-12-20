1423400998 in
Hopes for the new year?
What are your hopes for the new year? New job, promotion, retirement, WFH, whatcha got?
Personally, I just hope the job market picks up again. I'm too terminally online so I see so much negativity and sadness around it, so I hope it picks back up and we can just get back to working.
1
2041
Sort by:
RoutermanNetworking Engineer
Aiming for a promo that got delayed this year because of "budgetary reasons." Take the job title and get the hell outta there lol
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,601