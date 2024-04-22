JohnDoe777 in
Poll
Confused which company to join
I am Offer from both Wolters Kluwer and Xplor technologies little bit confused which to join. Any suggestions?
Closed
7 participants
4
1811
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer
What are your hesitations?
JohnDoe777Software Engineer
Don't have contact from Xplor technologies to get review. So I am hesitant to join Xplor technologies, but I have my friends in Wolters Kluwer So I know the review of Wolters Kluwer. Xplor technologies have work in Payment Domain So, I am also interested to join Xplor technologies
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,552