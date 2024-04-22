JohnDoe777 in  
Software Engineer  

Confused which company to join

I am Offer from both Wolters Kluwer and Xplor technologies little bit confused which to join. Any suggestions?

madscienceSoftware Engineer  
What are your hesitations?
JohnDoe777Software Engineer  
Don't have contact from Xplor technologies to get review. So I am hesitant to join Xplor technologies, but I have my friends in Wolters Kluwer So I know the review of Wolters Kluwer. Xplor technologies have work in Payment Domain So, I am also interested to join Xplor technologies

