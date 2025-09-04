zackwilliam in
American Express is hiring for a Account Protection Specialist role.
🚨 Hiring Alert – Referrals Open! 🚨
🔹 Eligibility:
✔️ Graduate (mandatory)
✔️ Excellent written & oral communication skills
✔️ 1 year prior work experience
✔️ Previous fraud function/calling experience preferred
🔹 Key Responsibilities:
• Review accounts flagged as fraud & make sound approval/decline decisions
• Analyze fraud application claims with high accuracy
• Meet quality, compliance & productivity metrics
• Communicate effectively across audiences
• Work independently with strong accountability
Location - Gurgaon
Hybrid (3days WFO)
If you meet the criteria and are interested,
