American Express is hiring for a Account Protection Specialist role.

American Express is hiring for a Account Protection Specialist role.


🔹 Eligibility:

✔️ Graduate (mandatory)

✔️ Excellent written & oral communication skills

✔️ 1 year prior work experience

✔️ Previous fraud function/calling experience preferred


🔹 Key Responsibilities:

 • Review accounts flagged as fraud & make sound approval/decline decisions

 • Analyze fraud application claims with high accuracy

 • Meet quality, compliance & productivity metrics

 • Communicate effectively across audiences

 • Work independently with strong accountability


Location - Gurgaon

Hybrid (3days WFO)


If you meet the criteria and are interested, 

