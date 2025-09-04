🚨 Hiring Alert – Referrals Open! 🚨





American Express is hiring for a Account Protection Specialist role.





🔹 Eligibility:

✔️ Graduate (mandatory)

✔️ Excellent written & oral communication skills

✔️ 1 year prior work experience

✔️ Previous fraud function/calling experience preferred





🔹 Key Responsibilities:

• Review accounts flagged as fraud & make sound approval/decline decisions

• Analyze fraud application claims with high accuracy

• Meet quality, compliance & productivity metrics

• Communicate effectively across audiences

• Work independently with strong accountability





Location - Gurgaon

Hybrid (3days WFO)





If you meet the criteria and are interested,