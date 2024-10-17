nokia in
Salary Range - PayPal
Is a $143K base salary for a Software Engineer 3 at PayPal in Austin, TX reasonable with 6 years of backend experience? Should I negotiate? What would be the right expectation? Please suggest.
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer
Is this for the T24 SWE level? I looked it up and sorted by Austin T24s with about 6 YOE and from what I'm seeing 143k base is pretty standard. Depending on your equity grants and bonuses, it looks like there's probably room to negotiate further, but if this is indeed for a T24 then your base salary already looks pretty good. You can check it out for yourself here: https://www.levels.fyi/companies/paypal/salaries/software-engineer/levels/t24?searchText=Austin&yoeChoice=mid&sortOrder=DESC
nokiaSoftware Engineer
I wasn’t sure whether it’s T24 or not, how to find it ? I looked at job position, no information over there. I really appreciate the information you provided, thank you @ramenemjoyer
