David Szklarzewski in  
Software Engineer  

H1-b visa for europeans

Did you ever hear about a SWE with 1 year of experience getting hired in the U.S. from europe ? Is it even possible ?
6
2840
Sort by:
UnrankedSoftware Engineer  
I have tried many years on and off to get hired directly with H1-B. I don't think your experience matters much. Problem is that there is set amount of H1-B visas issued each year, companies don't risk hiring it as you might not be able to get visa even if you are the best as it's lottery.

Best way I have found out is L visas. Transferring from office has no limits and is preemie much sure thing.

To answer your questions directly I have not heard anyone getting hired directly with H1-B. I don't think it's possible.
3
DszklarzSoftware Engineer  
Thanks for the answer, so my best bet is to get a job at a company that does l-visas, is there a list of those Somewhere? Is it common ?

About

Public

Software Engineer

Members

80,482