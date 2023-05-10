David Szklarzewski in
H1-b visa for europeans
Did you ever hear about a SWE with 1 year of experience getting hired in the U.S. from europe ? Is it even possible ?
Dszklarz
Thanks for the answer, so my best bet is to get a job at a company that does l-visas, is there a list of those Somewhere? Is it common ?
Best way I have found out is L visas. Transferring from office has no limits and is preemie much sure thing.
To answer your questions directly I have not heard anyone getting hired directly with H1-B. I don't think it's possible.