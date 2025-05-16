yoe8 in
Everyone says I’m doing great but I’m burned out.
Mediating between teams that don’t want to align
5 Slack updates a week so no one would think I was “slacking”
Trying to “influence without authority” while simultaneously being blamed for everything
Everything.
Everyone tosays I’m doing great, but I’m exhausted.
Burnout doesn’t always come from failure. Sometimes it comes from being effective in a system that’s broken.
I need a rest, but more importantly, I need a change in scenery.
happyjalapenoProduct Designer 2 hours ago
Tech industry is tough. Everyone outside of it thinks we get paid a lot to sit at home or in the office and twiddle our thumbs. Yet these people can't do simple things. We have to do hard things. Constantly learn. Constantly solve difficult problems.
2
happyjalapenoProduct Designer 2 hours ago
Forgot to add that mental work takes a lot out of you. People don't understand that. They think only physical labor does. You burn a lot of calories thinking.
Also, constant context switching makes it even more difficult. It goes against hunan nature. We're not build for this. We need to fully focus to solve difficult problems. Constant meetings and questions over slack destroy focus.
2
