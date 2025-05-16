Everyone says I’m doing great but I’m burned out.





Mediating between teams that don’t want to align

5 Slack updates a week so no one would think I was “slacking”

Trying to “influence without authority” while simultaneously being blamed for everything

Everything.

Everyone tosays I’m doing great, but I’m exhausted.

Burnout doesn’t always come from failure. Sometimes it comes from being effective in a system that’s broken.

I need a rest, but more importantly, I need a change in scenery.